Indiana sports betting handle reaches $238m in August

Indiana took in $2.4m in tax from sports betting in August.

Indiana’s sports betting handle was up 9.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for August was $238m. That’s 14.1 per cent higher than July’s $206.6m, and 9.9 per cent higher year-on-year, ending a four-month streak of decreasing monthly handles.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana retail and online bookmakers generated $25.4m in taxable revenue for August, with Indiana’s tax rate of 9.5 per cent. That translated to $2.4m in taxes for the state.

For the first time since February, DraftKings topped the chart in terms of bets, generating a $71.7m handle versus FanDuel’s $69.6m. BetMGM was third with $28.6m, followed by Caesars with $19.8m. Barstool Sportsbook, BetRivers, and Unibet rounded out the list of operators taking over $5m in bets.

The most popular sport for betting in July was baseball, with bets totalling $77.6m. The biggest gainer was football. With the preseason beginning in August, the sport pulled in $17.6m, which is about $15m more than July and was a 23.5 per cent increase from August 2021. Indiana sportsbooks accepted $2.7bn in wagers in the first eight months of 2022.

Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Indiana

Last week, Hard Rock Digital announced the launch of its online Hard Rock Sportsbook in Indiana and Tennessee. Players in both states can now download the mobile app and place bets.

Hard Rock Digital chief executive and executive managing director Marlon Goldstein said: “We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee.

“The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”

Hard Rock is present in Indiana with its Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, where it opened a new retail sportsbook venue. The casino opened its sportsbook as it celebrated its first anniversary in May. In Tennessee, the online launch marks Hard Rock’s entrance to the state’s gambling market, though the operator runs three Hard Rock Cafés in the state.