Indiana sports betting handle down to $256.3m in June

Indiana took in close to $1.5m in tax from sports betting in June.
07/13/22

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 17 per cent month-on-month, making June the first month since August 2021 to see a handle under $300m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for June was $256.3m. That’s 17per cent lower than May’s $308.4m, but 4 per cent higher year-on-year. It’s the first time in ten months that the handle came in below $300m. 

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana bookmakers generated $15.8m in taxable revenue for June – a hold of 6.2 per cent. The numbers were lower than May, when operators generated with $30.7m in taxable revenue and a hold of 10 per cent.

The most popular sport for betting in June was baseball, with bets totalling $84.6m for the month. Basketball wagering amounted to $36.4m.

FanDuel led the online operators with $79.4m in online wagers and $5.5m in taxable revenue. DraftKings came in second with a $70.8m handle. BetMGM rounded up the top three with $33.2m.

Indiana collected close to $1.5m in tax, taking the annual total to date to $15.1m. June’s amount was nearly half of May’s $2.9m and the lowest haul for the state since September 2020.

