Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana launches sportsbook

The Hard Rock Casino has expanded its amenities with the opening of its new sportsbook.

US.- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has opened its sportsbook just as it celebrates its first anniversary. The opening took place yesterday, May 11, allowing guests to place their first wagers on sporting events at the property.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Sportsbook offers a variety of sports wagering options, including futures and live betting on events in progress. Wagering is available on all major sports as well as tennis, golf, UFC, NASCAR and more. Horse betting will not be offered.

The sportsbook will have a large LED display and guests can eat and drink while watching games. There are 25 kiosks for 24/7 betting. Odds will be posted on boards and odds sheets will also be available.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, spoke about the opening and said: “I’m very excited to finally announce the opening of Sportsbook as a great addition to our other gaming amenities. And I’d especially like to thank all the employees who have worked so hard to bring this project to fruition”.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300m casino opened to the public on May 14, 2021. The 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex features over 1,600 slots and 80 table games totalling more than 2,100 gaming positions.

In February, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) announced the installation of the QCI Slot platform at the property. The platform analyses player interaction, identifying which machines perform best and which to remove from the floor without impacting revenue. It also identifies high-traffic areas, popular machines, and customer trends.