Indiana sports betting handle fell but revenue rose in July

Indiana took in $2m in tax from sports betting in July.
08/15/22

Indiana’s sports betting handle fell for the fourth consecutive month during July. Revenue, however, climbed to $20.9m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for July was $206.6m. That’s 19 per cent lower than June’s $256.3m, but 6.2 per cent higher year-on-year, compared to the $194.5m bet during July 2021. July’s figures represent the fourth consecutive decline. Indiana sportsbooks have accepted $2.5bn in wagers through the first seven months of 2022.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana bookmakers generated $20.9m in taxable revenue for July. The numbers were 32.3 per cent higher than June, when operators generated $15.8m in taxable revenue. July’s revenue was also 19.4 per cent up year-on-year.

The most popular sport for betting in July was baseball, with bets totalling $76.1m for the month. Basketball wagering amounted to $16.1m and players bet $2.9m on football.

FanDuel led the online operators with $61.5m in wagers and $7.3m in taxable revenue, while DraftKings’ handle was a close second at $60.1m and $4.1m in revenue. 

Indiana collected $2m in tax, taking the annual total to date to $17.2m, that’s $2.5m ahead of 2021’s pace for the same period.

