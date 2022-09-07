Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Indiana and Tennessee

The app is now live in both states.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has announced the launch of its online Hard Rock Sportsbook in Indiana and Tennessee. Players in both states can now download the mobile app and place bets.

Hard Rock Digital chief executive and executive managing director Marlon Goldstein said: “We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee.

“The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”

Hard Rock is present in Indiana with its Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, where it opened a new retail sportsbook venue. The casino opened its sportsbook as it celebrated its first anniversary in May. In Tennessee, the online launch marks Hard Rock’s entrance to the state’s gambling market, though the operator runs three Hard Rock Cafés in the state.

Earlier this year, Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) announced the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona. The firm also expanded to Virginia. Hard Rock Digital signed a deal with payment technology company Nuvei for payment services for the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona and Virginia and in upcoming markets.

Californian Senate passes compact for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon

A $600m Hard Rock casino proposed near Mettler in Kern County, California is closer to becoming a reality after the California State Senate passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Having earlier won the Assembly’s support, Senate Bill 910 passed the state upper chamber on a unanimous 39-0 vote on the final day of the legislative session. It now heads to the office of governor Gavin Newsom for his signature. After that, it will be subject to the customary 45-day review by the federal Department of the Interior.