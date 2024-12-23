Igaming trends in 2024 and beyond: leading companies share their views

Leading igaming companies share their analysis of the industry’s performance and trends in 2024 and their outlook for 2025.

Special report.- Research and Markets estimates that the online gambling market reached $93.26bn in 2024 and will grow at a compound annual growth of 10.44 per cent to $153.21bn by 2029. But there are nuances to that.

Focus Gaming News spoke to representatives of 1spin4win, 1xSlots, Alpha Affiliates, Amusnet, Betby, Booming Games, Galaxsys, iGATE, Oddsgate, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, Stretch Network, and TaDa Gaming, to find out how they saw the evolution of the sector in 2024, the current challenges and what they expect from the coming year.

Trends in igaming in 2024: mobile domination, AI and personalisation

One key topic was the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Several companies noted its impact in various areas. AI has enhanced the personalisation of the gaming experience and improved the ability to analyse player profiles, enabling the delivery of more engaging content. Vitaly Anisin, CMO at Alpha Affiliates, emphasised the use of AI to enhance customer service, employing chatbots that are available 24/7.

Stretch Network has embraced AI and blockchain technologies. The company said: “AI-powered tools offer personalised game recommendations and responsive customer support, while blockchain ensures transparency and security, fostering trust among players. These innovations are shaping a new era of online poker.”

Another significant topic is the growing dominance of the use of mobile phones for online gambling. A representative from Galaxsys said: “Some studies show that almost 85 per cent of players use their mobile when gambling online, with desktop gaming slowly declining. As such, there’s a definite shift toward providing casino games optimised for mobiles.”

George Wadsworth, head of casino at Soft2Bet, also noted mobile gaming’s prevalence, accounting for 75 per cent of player traffic. He said game providers are having to “think hard about the games they produce and how to attract and retain players as they will not always have the best spot on the screen.”

He highlighted the surge in gaming content as both an opportunity and a challenge. While operators race to release new offerings, the emphasis on quality is increasingly critical. The focus is shifting toward mechanisms that increase screen time and engagement, supported by advanced data collection and analytics tools to enhance player targeting.

1xSlots mentioned the growth of crash games as another topic. “All this has helped us learn more and develop in the markets. In addition, thanks to the new rules, we have optimised our marketing campaigns and focused on new markets,” the company stated.

Adapting to changing player preferences

One of the key topics of 2024 was the personalisation of gaming experiences. Anisin emphasised the importance of tailoring gaming experiences to individual preferences through bonuses, promotions, and AI-powered interactions. “This trend toward personalisation has influenced everything from bonuses and promotions to game selection and player interactions with casinos,” he said.

Ksenia Mamedova, team lead casino & affiliates at Uplatform, reported increased demand for gamified elements like tournaments, a trend driven by player and partner requests. Styliana Kalogreadou, head of B2B at iGATE, said: “Players enjoy receiving special bonus offers, achievements and recommended content based on their behaviour and preferences. iGATE utilises machine learning algorithms and AI to learn user behaviour and create a personalised experience catered to a wide audience.”

Pragmatic Play highlighted a growing focus on experiential value. The company said: “Today’s players seek more than just games—they desire immersive, sensory-rich experiences that foster a sense of community and excitement. This shift has guided the company’s development of offerings designed to engage users on multiple levels, creating an ‘integral experience’ beyond traditional gaming.”

Meanwhile, Galaxsys identified a preference for shorter play sessions due to players’ limited time. This has led to the rise of easy-to-play games with short cycles. Social interaction has also become a priority, with tools like leaderboards and reward systems enhancing competitive and communal elements of gameplay.

George Wadsworth observed an increase in demand for Live Casino products, reflecting players’ desire for interactive, dealer-led games that combine the convenience of online gaming with the social aspects of a physical casino. “We have followed this trend closely and are catering to the demand by opening new table spaces to increase the capacity in our dedicated environment in Armenia and Georgia,” he said.

In response to the growing demand for immersive gaming experiences, Stretch Network has integrated live dealer poker games, replicating the social aspects of traditional casinos.

Gamification and loyalty programs

In an expanding market, companies must compete not only with their counterparts but also with other online services, making it more challenging to retain players. In this situation, most companies agreed that gamification and loyalty programmes are key to retaining players.

Anisin said that operators create environments that keep players coming back by integrating loyalty programmes. Galaxsys echoed this sentiment, noting the shift from the traditional “Bet and Get Better Rewards” system to missions, levels, challenges, collectables, and Reward Shops. According to the company, these mechanics offer a more immersive experience, capturing players’ attention and ensuring sustained engagement.

Ksenia from Uplatform emphasised the importance of attractive bonuses and loyalty offerings, pointing out that experienced players often compare sites to find the most rewarding options. Meanwhile, Pragmatic Play said both concepts were “decisive in retaining users because what they are looking for today goes far beyond a game and a cash gain.

“More important than attracting a user is to offer them exactly what they are looking for. Bringing a player to a platform is only the first step; then, you have to work hard not to disappoint them.”

Wadsworth added: “In today’s market, player acquisition is actually on the decline, although clever affiliates, and those who are very good at SEO and driving traffic to operators, are maximising those skills by charging very high CPAs!

“For Soft2Bet, and many other online casino groups for that matter, one characteristic that defines our success is how we achieve high levels of customer retention of our most loyal players.” By analysing patterns early in the player journey and using recommendation engines, the company ensures players receive rewards that align with their preferences, strengthening retention organically.

Kalogreadou noted gamification features are one of iGATE’s primary player acquisition and retention strategies. She stressed: “These mechanics help differentiate our clients’ casinos and sportsbooks in a competitive industry, ultimately enticing players to engage with and become loyal to them. Loyalty programmes and features that track progress encourage more engagement, leading to a more active player base. As a result, our clients can experience heightened growth and experience continued success.”

To keep players engaged, Stretch Network introduced two features in 2024: Show/Muck, an option to allow players to control what information is revealed after a hand, adding a psychological edge to the game, and Cash Money, a feature enabling the use of bonus funds during cash games, seamlessly converting them into real money for added value and convenience.

Loyalty programmes have become more relevant in 2024 and are emerging as one of the key tools to retain players.

Rising costs and limited traffic sources

As for challenges, Wadsworth highlighted the closure of reliable pay-per-click (PPC) sources, which leads to a higher cost per acquisition (CPA) and an overreliance on affiliates charging steep commissions. To counter these trends, he emphasised the importance of validating user engagement and improving brand appeal through innovative UX.

Uplatform’s Ksenia said that challenges with acquisition included raising brand awareness among affiliates. “Smaller projects often face reluctance from affiliates, which demand very high commission rates,” she said. For retention, Ksenia said the main difficulties were in segmenting players effectively and managing internal team resources, which is especially challenging during the early stages of a project.

Kalogreadou emphasised the increasing competition in the igaming landscape and the challenge of standing out from the crowd. “This requirement for being unique encompasses all aspects of an online casino or sportsbook—from its welcome bonus offerings to its gaming catalogue. To tackle this challenge and boost player acquisition and retention, iGATE adopts a boutique approach for each client. We completely tailor our platforms, including the art and design, gamification features, user experience and managed services, to serve the client’s business needs and ensure they’re a unique entity in the industry.”

Gameplay fatigue was also highlighted. Anisin said players might lose interest because of repetitive content or a lack of new updates. Without regular changes in gameplay, players can become disengaged. He added that it is hard to keep new players because they may need more rewards or incentives early on, which lowers their chances of becoming long-term players.

The performance of online slots

Online slot games have remained a dominant force in the igaming sector throughout 2024. Dahung Chen, head of product management at TaDa Gaming, noted that online slots accounted for 70–80 per cent of total online gaming revenue, though this reflects a decrease from the 83 per cent in 2023. He attributed the shift to the rising popularity of online dealer and arcade-style games.

Chen said that 31 of TaDa Gaming’s 58 releases to date are slots. It releases four new titles a month, always including a minimum of two slots. “Currently, we see slots as a leading vertical for player engagement and retention, but we believe that arcade games and, in particular, our fishing-shooting games will pose a challenge,” Chen said.

1spin4win reported a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in bets placed on their slot games in 2024. The company said: “This explosive growth is due to our focus on what we do best: creating classic, easy-to-play games with clear rules and big wins. Our commitment to quality mathematics and transparent mechanics has driven strong player retention and satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, Pragmatic Play highlighted the slots vertical’s adaptability to evolving player preferences. “The wide variety of themes, mechanics, formats, and the large volume of production make it one of the most striking areas,” the company said.

Booming Games noted that competition has never been steeper. It added, “We can see the industry growing further, with industry leaders branching out and new studios entering the game. Comparing performance to industry benchmarks and monitoring the impact of regulations or technological advancements has never been more important.”

Innovations and slot mechanics in 2024

From high-impact visuals to music, game themes and gameplay, online slots have evolved significantly throughout 2024. For instance, TaDa Gaming introduced its TriLuck series, a concept built around the “Triple Pots” mechanic. The system features three distinct symbols, or “pots”, above the reels, which fill to trigger individual features. A key innovation is the interaction between these features, which allows players to unlock all three in a single spin for significant rewards.

This novelty in blending the three features with traditional bonuses has doubled down on exciting play, creating truly innovative gaming. Dahung Chen said: “Their immediate impact has been impressive across every KPI and especially in the uplift in rounds played and percentage increase in player sign up across all releases. This has generated a growing level of engagement with players with every spin, so we are now seeing Daily Active Users of nearly 400K playing 300 rounds per session on average and with bets per round consistently rising.”

1spin4win focused on enhancing the Hold and Win and Win Spins mechanics. These features, combined with transparent mathematics, provided rewarding and accessible gameplay. Titles like Lucky Robbery and Lucky Win Spins X became instant hits.

Pragmatic Play chose to balance tradition with innovation. Their designs offered alternative payout methods, dynamic grids, and reels that shift or lock based on gameplay conditions, providing a fresh twist while maintaining the familiar slot experience.

Regarding the genres or themes that resonated most with players this year, TaDa Gaming observed a strong preference for treasure hunt and adventure-themed slots, with titles like Fortune Gems and Egypt’s Glow emerging as player favourites. 1spin4win reported the continued dominance of classic themes, as seen in titles like Allways Lucky Pot and Coins’n Fruits Spins. Seasonal games, including Mad Jack Hold And Win and Lucky Fest Hold And Win, also resonated strongly during key holidays.

Pragmatic Play highlighted the enduring popularity of mythology, candy, and retro slot machine themes, particularly in the Latin American market. These staples continued to consistently draw players, leading to a surge in related game releases throughout the year.

According to Amusnet, in 2024, new game mechanics changed how players engage with games. These mechanics are innovative but “keep a good balance between complexity and accessibility”, which helps attract different types of players. The company highlighted Cascade and Cluster Pays and Hold & Respin, along with progressive bonus levels.

Booming Games noted that igaming slot players resonated most with genres and themes that offered immersive storytelling, nostalgia, or cutting-edge innovation, respectively. For the company, popular themes included mythology, adventure, and fantasy. The company also noted the increased interest in fast-paced, simple games like Instant Win, Crash Games, and others.

The development of more advanced games, with high-impact visuals, music and more elaborate themes has seen slots evolve significantly.

Gamification and crash mechanics

The adoption of gamification and crash mechanics has significantly influenced game design and player engagement. TaDa Gaming introduced two innovative gamification tools this year: GiftCode and WIN CARD. The GiftCode tool offers players one-click bonuses, such as extra free spins, while the WIN CARD system incentivises players to complete missions, unlocking access to special game features. “The key influence of these tools is enhancing the gaming experience by offering extra challenges to ramp up excitement and increase engagement through the reward system,” Dahung Chen said.

Crash mechanics also made a notable mark on game themes and experiences. TaDa Gaming’s Crash Touchdown is a prime example. The game uses the NFL rather than the traditional rocket ship design to create a different connection, which encourages players to feel a sense of progression and try again.

Pragmatic Play also emphasised the growing importance of crash mechanics and gamification in game design. It said such features provide immediacy, fast-paced action, and a sense of community, effectively capturing players’ attention and filling a previously overlooked gap in RNG gaming.

Amusnet said: “Gamification and crash mechanics have significantly influenced slot game design, creating a more interactive and engaging experience. However, the dominance of mobile gaming—now accounting for over 85 per cent of gameplay—presents unique challenges for developers. Ensuring optimized use of screen space while delivering rich, feature-packed games remains a key focus for creative and development teams.”

Booming Games commented: “Gamification tools are growing increasingly important, as the player base is streaming towards specific trends. Designing games that incorporate gamification tools easily is a norm in 2024, and it is a trend that will undoubtedly continue.

“As for the Crash games, this is a product vertical on its own, and there are numerous attempts to evolve and expand – however, the simplicity of the mechanics can be limiting, and we can see that despite the attempts to upgrade Crash mechanics, original Crash games still perform better – however, this being somewhat new game vertical compared to traditional slots, it is inevitable it will evolve at some point.”

The impact of new regulations in igaming

The past year has seen countries like Spain and the UK enforce stricter compliance measures. In Italy, a new framework for regulating online gambling has been launched, and the French government has announced a six-month consultation on proposals to regulate online casino gambling.

Anisin noted that the emphasis on responsible gambling practices and updated gaming laws created a safer but more challenging operating environment. “The UK is one example of a heavily regulated market. Casino games have multiple restrictions and strict guidelines on advertising language. As more countries implement these regulations, others are following suit. As such, we always pay attention to new rules, whether they affect us now or not,” Galaxsys added.

Dahung Chen noted the success of TaDa Gaming’s slot games and fishing-shooting games in Italy and Greece, emphasising how tailored business partnerships and compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks such as MGA, Hellenic, and Swedish Gaming Authority licenses have bolstered their position. Meanwhile, Eastern Europe continued to show strong demand for 1Spin4Win’s classic and easy-to-play games.

Beyond traditional markets, the United Arab Emirates is advancing with the regulation of gambling and there are discussions in Thailand. There is also an eye on Africa, a market where 1spin4win and many other igaming companies hope to grow in the coming year.

Vitaly Anisin added the most effective compliance strategies in 2024 included “developing a robust Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance framework that aligns with licensing conditions, local laws, and regulations. Additionally, operators prioritise fraud prevention and enhanced player protection through the promotion of fair and responsible gambling practices, ensuring adherence to evolving regulatory expectations.”

As for how to adapt to market-specific needs, Dahung Chen said, “We certify our games for different markets, ensure translation and localisation are idiomatic, high quality, and tailored to be culturally sensitive to the specific jurisdictions, including themes and character design.”

1spin4win added: “Localisation is key. All our games are localised in multiple languages, including EN, FR, UA, DE, RU, ES, PT, and others. In 2025, we plan to localise our website into Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. But that’s not all. We are also diversifying our portfolio by adding more games tailored to local players. And we don’t intend to stop there. We already have plans to develop games specifically for Asian players.”

According to Stretch Network, the Asia-Pacific region has shown exceptional growth in online poker, fueled by improved digital infrastructure and smartphone adoption.

The future of igaming: trends, challenges, and opportunities ahead

Most companies agree that gamification, personalisation and socialisation will continue to be dominant theme in 2025.. At the same time, the search for new tools to build player loyalty will remain a significant challenge.

1spin4win forecast: “Social casinos will continue to gain traction. We discussed this trend in 2024, and we are confident it will strengthen in 2025. Another trend carrying over from 2024 is promo-networking.” While the company frequently used Cash and Drops in 2024, in 2025, it will introduce Multipliers—extra random multipliers of bets in non-winning rounds directly credited to players’ balances. “We have a few more aces up our sleeve that we’ll reveal later,” the company added with a hint of mystery.

Galaxsys says that for 2025 is will focus on a player-centric approach, using feedback and technological exploration to create cross-platform games that deliver consistent quality. Another focus of the company will be cross-platform integration. “By ensuring the game is cross-platform compatible, we also guarantee the same quality experience no matter the device players use. Our team explores new technology, and sometimes it results in gems like Tower Rush, Ninja Crash, Dr. Shocker and more. We do all this to bring to life the latest technology in a fun way players will appreciate,” the company said.

Soft2Bet will prioritise innovation “With budding developers eager to implement new features onto the platform, a lot of the tools we use are created in-house for a seamless solution onto our brands. When running a multiplatform operation, sometimes external products aren’t always the solution required and can cost more in technical resources than building it ourselves,” Wadsworth stressed.

Soft2Bet is currently developing a new platform that will decrease latency for players in some regions. This is due to how it aggregates the players’ volume via a new integration with gaming providers. The company is constantly increasing server capacity to have a closer ping location from where the customers are playing; in tandem, it improves video quality for live casinos and lags between spin time on slots.

Regarding innovation, Dahung Chen said TaDa Gaming’s new DARKREEL series will showcase more dynamic narratives and cinematic storytelling. “Designed as a Gothic Horror series of slots, these are not so much ‘Halloween themed’ as Wes Craven. We want to create a real chill!,” he said.

“We also have a new feature – Ex-MATCH- which made its first appearance in our debut DARKREEL release, Nightfall Hunting. This feature ‘upgrades’ the bonus round to even bigger win potential alongside some impressive graphics, driving the game and the gameplay forward, enhancing engagement and retention for our clients across 2025.”

For Tiago Almeida, CEO of Oddsgate, AI is poised to continue redefining the industry, enhancing personalisation and security. Meanwhile, 1spin4win will introduce new features, test hypotheses, and develop games with original themes.

It said: “Our strategy is flexible, but one thing is certain: seasonal games will continue to grow. We’ll cover more holidays and even have a game dedicated to Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned! In the meantime, check out our New Year’s releases: ‘Classic Christmas Hold And Win’ and ‘Christmas Gems Hold And Win.’ They won’t disappoint.”

Chris Nikolopoulos, BETBY’s CCO, said that the company’s goal for 2025 is to “again exceed expectations, maintain sustainable financial development, and set new industry standards. As our CEO Leonid Pertsovskiy aptly stated at the beginning of this year, ‘our appetite for achievement only grows with each success.'”

Nikolopoulos said operators will prioritise seamless and optimised experiences tailored specifically for this platform. He added: “AI is poised to continue redefining the industry, which is critical in enhancing personalisation and security. At the same time, responsible gaming is expected to gain prominence, shifting from a regulatory requirement to a strategic priority for operators. Emphasis will likely be placed on building trust through transparent practices, practical tools to address problem gambling and robust cybersecurity measures.”

Amusnet said the future of slot gaming lies in mechanics that resonate with players’ evolving preferences. The company stated: “Two trends are poised to dominate in 2025: Collectable features and Hold & Spin Mechanics. Players increasingly seek games with collectable elements, which add layers of strategy and progression to gameplay. Hold & Spin Mechanics, on the other hand, is expected to remain a favourite, offering high engagement and rewarding outcomes.”

The company is also exploring the integration of mini-games within slots to create more diverse and immersive gaming experiences, optimising for mobile and leveraging AI for efficiency. “At Amusnet, we are committed to leading the way, delivering exceptional gaming experiences that combine creativity, technology, and player-focused design. 2024 has been a year of exciting developments, and 2025 promises to be even more dynamic as we push the boundaries of what slot games can offer,” the company stated.

For 2025, Booming Games plans to evolve popular features like Hold and Win, Cash Collection, and Scatter Pays and elements that make players feel that the game is always on their side; side bet to increase feature frequencies, second chance to trigger and persistence collections that help activate the features.