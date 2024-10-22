Alpha Affiliates launches high-stakes Alpha Race with €200,000 prize pool

The competition runs from October 21, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

Press release.- Alpha Affiliates ignites the ALPHA RACE, a high-octane competition running from October 21, 2024, to January 20, 2025, with €200,000 on the line. Affiliates are challenged to push boundaries, with top rewards and custom-branded special gifts for the fiercest top-5 competitors.

Vitaly Anisin, CMO, said: “The ALPHA RACE is a test of boldness and ambition. It’s a call to the relentless who refuse to settle.”

Participants earn points by driving traffic to Alpha brands, with select brands offering extra rewards. Weekly leaderboard updates fuel the action, while immersive content and interactive features make every turn count.

The company said: “Time is ticking, and the race is already heating up. Don’t miss your chance to join the action — gear up, compete hard, and claim your spot at the top”.