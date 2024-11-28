Stretch Network unveils Mega Freebuy Tournaments in World Poker League Season 3

The company has announced the continuation of the poker event.

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the continuation of the Mega Freebuy tournaments in the third season of the World Poker League. Designed to captivate players and showcase the power of its online poker platform, these events deliver high stakes, excitement, and player engagement.

The Mega Freebuy tournaments feature a €5,000 prize pool guarantee, with a €0 buy-in and rebuys available for just €1. Taking place on 30 November 30 and December 7, 14, and 21 at 16:00 (UTC+0), each tournament accommodates up to 4,000 players.

“For media partners, these tournaments highlight the capabilities of Stretch Network’s industry-leading online poker software and its ability to drive player retention and acquisition. By offering such tournaments, poker platforms powered by Stretch Network can set themselves apart in the competitive online gaming market”, the company stated.

The firm also said its solutions are designed for B2B poker providers seeking innovative tools to deliver exceptional gaming experiences. “The World Poker League and the Mega Freebuy tournaments serve as a testament to the scalability, reliability, and engagement opportunities our platform provides. We welcome our media partners to collaborate with us in promoting this exciting series, further establishing Stretch Network as a trusted name in online poker solutions”, it concluded.