Booming Games receives Danish licence approval

Danish players can now enjoy Booming Games’ popular titles.

Press release.- Booming Games has successfully secured a Danish Gambling Authority (Spillemyndigheden) licence, marking a major milestone in the company’s efforts to broaden its presence across Europe.

Booming Games has officially secured its B2B gaming licence from the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA), enabling the company to supply its renowned content to licensed gambling operators across Denmark. Danish players can now enjoy popular titles such as Burning Classics, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme, and Gold Gold Gold.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Booming Games’ strategic expansion into the European market. By obtaining the DGA licence, the company strengthens its position as a leading iGaming content provider and unlocks new opportunities within the region. With the Danish license complementing its existing portfolio of certifications, Booming Games is poised to deliver outstanding gaming experiences to players throughout Europe.

See also: Booming Games invites players to “heat up” with “Burning Classics: Royal Edition”

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of our full Danish B2B gaming license. This milestone further expands our presence in the fast-growing Danish market. It positions us to leverage our strengths and enhance our product portfolio to meet our customers’ needs better.”