1spin4win anticipates Halloween with its new release: “Mad Jack Hold and Win”

Press release.- 1spin4win presents its latest release, Mad Jack Hold and Win. This Halloween-themed game features a mysterious atmosphere and incorporates the popular Hold and Win feature.

In this intriguing new title, players will discover the strange tale of farmer Jack, whose unfortunate accident has turned his once-vibrant sunflower fields and pumpkin patches into a haunted landscape. Set against a backdrop of 5×3 reels, the game reveals a world where what was once a friendly farmland has become home to the notorious Mad Jack, a zombie-like figure who now guards his treasure.

As players explore this spooky environment, they will encounter 243 paylines filled with hidden rewards. With a medium volatility level and an RTP of 97.1 per cent, the game offers a balanced mix of regular wins and opportunities to multiply their bet by as much as x1,300.

To unlock the engaging Sunflower Coin Respin feature, players need to land a minimum of three Coins. Each new Coin that appears grants players respins, and those who manage to collect all 15 Coins will have the chance to pursue the impressive x1,000 Megapot. Additional rewards, such as the Mini Coin, can yield wins of up to x100, enhancing the thrill of the game.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “Every holiday carries its own history and emotions, which inspires us to reflect that in our festive slot games. In Mad Jack Hold and Win, we introduced a creepy narrative and thematic symbols, along with the well-loved Hold and Win feature. We hope to bring the Halloween spirit to life and offer players a thrilling way to celebrate!”