The casino content provider has successfully introduced its tailored engagement tool across Europe and LatAm.

Press release.- The casino entertainment content provider, TaDa Gaming, has ramped up player engagement across its diverse portfolio with its new gamification tool, GiftCode.

One-click will add GiftCode to any of the 150+ diverse TaDa Gaming releases. Currently, the reward is free spins but GiftCode is flexible so rewards can be targeted to operator choice, specific audience and even individual player preference. Designed for issue by operators and streamers, invitations are sent to a designated segment or audience, whether new or churned players, VIPs or as part of a promotion, and through any channel. No additional integration is required. With nearly 100 per cent redemption to date, the new product launch has exceeded every KPI.

According to the company, an initial test run across Brazil saw impressive results. Collaborating with 100 Streamers and Key Influencers over four months resulted in 500,000 GiftCode links issued, with a redemption rate of 95+ per cent and new player sign-ups increasing by more than 30,000 per month. Furthermore, the Next Day Retention rate was consistently 85-90 per cent.

Since launching GiftCode in European markets in April 2024, 70K+ TaDa GiftCode links have been issued across 150+ releases. This generated a 100 per cent redemption rate leading to a 13.9 per cent increase in new player sign-up, a 10 per cent increase in player engagement and a 10 per cent uplift in bet volume.

The company further stated: “The GiftCode serves as a powerful tool to deliver rewards directly to players. With a straightforward process for accessing the promotion, single-use application, and recorded usage and wager level, the rewards are instant, meaning players can trust GiftCode completely and operators can easily measure its success.”

Andy Huang, CEO, TaDa Gaming, commented, “Enhancing the gaming experience is a key way to attract and retain players. GiftCode appeals to new and existing customers and positively impacts acquisition costs for operators and streamers, so we have seen a very strong response from all stakeholders.

“Furthermore, the simplicity of the integration process is a significant driver of take-up for operators, whilst the enhanced reward potential from just one click is very popular with players globally.

“We look forward to further personalising and customising GiftCode with our players and clients to create even more immersive play.”

TaDa Gaming will be showcasing GiftCode alongside its TriLuck™ games and competition at SBC Lisbon, Stand P207, this 24 – 26 September.