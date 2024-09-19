The company currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play’s latest release has a chat functionality and a leaderboard showing the biggest bets designed to engage players between flights.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched High Flyer, the latest addition to its Crash Games portfolio, a game set to soar with wins of “up to 1,000,000x the player’s bet,” according to the company.

The aim of High Flyer is simple: With two bet spots available, each featuring autoplay and auto cashout, players place their bets before the plane takes off alongside a rapidly increasing multiplier, which can end at any time. Players who cash out before the plane flies off win the value of the bet multiplier shown on the screen at that moment.

The auto cashout option allows players to cash out automatically at a predetermined multiplier value. Advanced statistics show the top results, previous round details across all players, and the percentage breakdown of multipliers from the last 500 games. High Flyer has a social element, too, with optional chat functionality and a leaderboard showing the biggest bets (and their associated wins) designed to engage players between flights.

The new release comes with a suite of customisation options, allowing select operators the chance to seamlessly integrate their branding into key aspects of the game, including the aeroplane, background, and status messages.

High Flyer joins the iconic Spaceman and player-favourite Big Bass Crash in Pragmatic Play’s growing range of crash titles, which are renowned for delivering fun and fast-paced gaming experiences.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “High Flyer is an action-packed addition to Pragmatic Play’s Crash Games portfolio. Featuring intuitive gameplay with an engaging theme, multiplayer chat, and only five seconds between flights, opportunities for players to win will come thick and fast.”

The company currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.