John Foster, iGATE: “We differentiate ourselves in a hyper-competitive market by innovating our art and design”

John Foster, CEO of white-label solutions provider iGATE, spoke to Focus Gaming News ahead of the SBC Summit that will take place in Lisbon.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, John Foster, CEO of white-label solutions provider iGATE, shared how the company is preparing for the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon. He provided key insights on the brand’s expansion, shared his thoughts on the current state of the igaming industry, and outlined iGATE’s plans.

iGATE will attend the SBC Summit. Can you provide insights into the company’s key objectives and goals for the event?

The SBC Summit is one of the industry’s biggest conferences. It’s the perfect opportunity for iGATE to meet new partners and demonstrate our high-end white-label solutions to the public. Since 2024, we have implemented a growth philosophy that focuses on developing our partner network by attending crucial industry events and meeting leading igaming figures.

We’re preparing a stand at the SBC Summit in Lisbon, which will give current and potential partners the chance to meet the team in person. There, they can become acquainted with our solutions and learn more about our successful case studies. The team will share iGATE’s plans for the rest of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 and assist new partners with familiarizing themselves with our offerings.

What will iGATE’s presentation at the SBC Summit consist of?

iGATE’s stand and presentation at the SBC Summit will cover many of the company’s unique strengths, such as our top-notch art and design that our team can tailor and customise for specific needs. We’ll demonstrate how design elements like UX/UI and branding can boost player acquisition and retention, ultimately creating a more accommodating online casino and sportsbook for players. Our stand will highlight how our solutions and managed services can boost our partners’ ROI and increase market share.

The gaming industry constantly changes with technological advancements, new markets and huge growth. What are your thoughts on the current state of the industry?

Change is inevitable in any industry. With the iGATE team’s years of expertise, we can adopt a proactive approach to identify and implement trends effectively. Online casinos and sportsbooks can change significantly over time to accommodate user needs and preferences.

Some changes might include new marketing strategies, improved UX/UI practices, or new-generation gamification mechanics. We constantly invest in our talent to bolster our managed services to ensure we stay knowledgeable of these changes and can implement them effectively.

“Our stand will highlight how our solutions and managed services can boost our partners’ ROI and increase market share.”

In this context, what innovative solutions is iGATE bringing to the industry?

iGATE is known for its high-quality offerings and infrastructure, including the latest games from the best software providers and 150+ payment solutions. However, we differentiate ourselves in a hyper-competitive market by innovating our art and design. We offer customisable platform templates that our team personalised after careful collaboration with the partner. These customisations can include creating memorable characters or building unique digital worlds that generate positive first impressions for new players and increase player retention rates.

iGATE also assists with marketing efforts by creating cohesive branding materials to boost our partner’s authority. Although our designs are visually appealing, we carefully consider conversion metrics and industry trends to maximize ROI.

iGATE has attended several events in recent months. How was the public feedback, given you’re a newer player in the market?

We only began ramping up iGATE’s participation in public events in 2024. However, we quickly received positive feedback from attendees and developed a substantial network of valued partners. We noticed attendees were particularly interested in our case studies and how we helped our clients build immersive online casinos and sportsbooks from the ground up, with the promise we can deliver the same for them.

“We quickly received positive feedback from attendees and developed a substantial network of valued partners.”

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

After the SBC Summit in Lisbon, we have one more major event scheduled at the SiGMA Europe Summit from November 11 – 14 in Malta. In addition to attending events, we plan to continue expanding our team, sign more partnerships and improve our product offering to accommodate the new partners we acquired in 2024.