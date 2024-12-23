Digitain promotes Edmond Ghulyan to CEO role

Digitain has promoted Group Chief Strategy Officer to CEO of Relum.

Press release.- Digitain announced today that Edmond Ghulyan, the Group chief strategy officer, has been promoted to CEO of Relum, the casino engine solution provider that is part of the Digitain Group of Companies.

Edmond has held several key leadership positions within the Digitain Group over the past seven years, including chief of Centrivo Products and Group chief strategy officer. He brings extensive experience in the iGaming industry, along with expertise in digital strategy, product innovation, operations, and market-product fit strategies. His comprehensive understanding of both B2B and B2C iGaming supply chains will be invaluable in further scaling Relum’s product offerings, including casino aggregation services and market expansion.

Digitain’s Group founder, Vardges Vardanyan, commented on the promotion: “I am delighted to have Edmond lead the Relum team. With his extensive experience in product and commercial development at Digitain over the years, Edmond will support and facilitate comprehensive solutions as Relum expands its services to B2C partner operators in high-growth markets.”

Edmond Ghulyan, CEO of Relum, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: “I am truly excited to have played my part of Digitain’s growth journey, and now Relum, a company that has consistently expanded its business solutions within the global regulated iGaming supply chain. The company’s customer-centric approach and commitment to its people in delivering complex solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional regulated operators have always impressed me. I eagerly look forward to scaling the Relum business with new and existing partners and leading the product and sales team in the coming months.”