Amusnet wins Most Successful Bulgarian Company Abroad at the Golden Spades Awards 2024

The company said this award reflects its continuous innovation of its gaming solutions and the strengthening of its global footprint.

Press release.-At the Golden Spades Awards, Amusnet won the award for Most Successful Bulgarian Company Abroad. This recognition celebrates the company’s pursuit of excellence, strategic global expansion, and ongoing contribution to elevating Bulgaria’s tech ecosystem internationally.

Irina Rusimova, chief commercial officer at Amusnet, commented: “At Amusnet, the key to our success on the international stage lies in a combination of flexibility, strong local teams, and a deep understanding of the needs of diverse markets. Winning the Most Successful Bulgarian Company Abroad award underscores our strategy of expanding into high-potential regions with tailored products that meet the unique demands of each country. Our growth is driven by the continuous innovation of our gaming solutions and the strengthening of our global footprint, allowing us to set new standards and lead the industry forward.”

In 2024, Amusnet made significant strategic advancements with the launch of its Type Slot cabinets, a premium land-based product that reinforces its position as an all-solutions provider for the casino industry. Alongside its top-notch offerings, the company continued its geographic expansion by establishing new regional subsidiaries in key markets across Europe and Latin America, including Romania, Croatia, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

This growth is further supported by establishing multiple local teams in several of these markets, ensuring a deeper understanding of regional needs and delivering tailored solutions that drive success. The provider’s diverse portfolio of over 300 games has solidified its presence in more than 2,000 operator platforms worldwide in 35+ jurisdictions

The Golden Spades Awards is a renowned annual event organized by the Association of Organizers of Gambling Games and Activities in Bulgaria (AOGGAB). The awards recognise companies and individuals for their exceptional achievements, innovative contributions, and leadership across various sectors. This year, the event, held under the motto “Balkan Connection,” brought together nearly 260 guests, including leading gambling companies, associations, and experts from the Balkans and Europe.