Soft2Bet releases Bonus Dice, its latest MEGA gamification engine

Bonus Dice is a “Monopoly”-style game that is available for registered casino users, enabling them to receive different types of bonuses based on customers’ wagering levels.

Press release.- Soft2Bet’s strategic aim to generate strong levels of retention and engagement for its B2B partners continues to take shape with the release of Bonus Dice, the group’s latest gamification engine that increases deposits, extends the lifetime value (LTV) of players, drives engagement and boosts gross gaming revenues (GGR).

Bonus Dice is a “Monopoly”-style game that is available for registered casino users, enabling them to receive different types of bonuses based on customers’ wagering levels. By remaining active, casino players will be offered additional bonuses and operators are able to offer free rounds on deposit, on wagering, or when a player’s balance dips below a set amount.

“Our new Bonus Dice engine is a game-changer for the iGaming industry, revolutionizing how gamification drives player engagement,” said Soft2Bet’s CPO, Yoel Zuckerberg. “By seamlessly blending entertainment with strategic rewards, we’re not just increasing retention, but also redefining how operators can boost player lifetime value and enhance their overall experience. This innovation opens up new possibilities for personalized, dynamic interaction in online casinos.”

Supporting Data

Bonus Dice boosts engagement and improves financial metrics for retained users. The following data has been collected from an online casino one month before and one month after Bonus Dice implementation:

65% engagement rate for active users

21% increase in GGR after Bonus Dice implementation

64% increase in active player days after Bonus Dice implementation

34% increase in bets following Bonus Dice implementation

According to Soft2Bet, Bonus Dice is the perfect tool for CRM campaigns as it helps bring customers to the casino, raising customer retention rates.

See also: Soft2Bet shortlisted in two categories of the Vixio Regulatory Awards 2024

Customisation features

Bonus Dice can be re-skinned to match any casino’s branding and style and operators have full control over the types and values of rewards, allowing them to tailor the experience to their specific needs.

Player features and segmentation

Players earn Dice through wagering, this activity enables them to play the Bonus Dice game and be eligible for rewards. They can see the type of rewards they might receive, but the actual values remain hidden, which allows for better segmentation and enhances the user experience by matching rewards to player profiles.