Dominik Go, Platogo’s Managing Director: “Slotpark’s growth has been a steady journey”

Interview.- In the summer of 2024, Greentube-owned subsidiary Platogo‘s social casino app, Slotpark, turned 10 years old. A few months later, Slotpark achieved top grossing status in the European Social Casino category on both Apple and Google Play stores.

In this interview, Dominik Go, Platogo’s Managing Director, talks about Slotpark’s journey so far, its recent success and the increasing popularity of social casinos.

How has Slotpark managed to establish such a prominent position in the social casino space? What makes the product offering unique?

Slotpark’s success isn’t tied to a single factor but stems from a decade of relentless teamwork, meticulous attention to detail, and a shared passion for gaming. Over the years, the app has evolved significantly, adapting to the ever-changing needs of its players. Our consistent goal has been to deliver feature-rich products that remain intuitive and easy to use. Together with our other highly successful brand, Gaminator, Slotpark provides a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience that fosters remarkable player loyalty.

Slotpark’s growth has been a steady journey. By introducing new features and thoughtfully curating the slot games available on the platform, we’ve demonstrated our commitment to delivering high-quality content. Players recognise and appreciate our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry.

What do you think is the reason for the recent boost in the popularity of social casinos in Europe and beyond?

Social casinos are a great way to enjoy the thrill and entertainment of slot content using virtual currency instead of real money. This enhances the market category’s appeal by providing an engaging experience that resonates with a diverse audience. Although social casinos have been around for a long time, we have seen a recent upswing in popularity, partly because they cater to an audience seeking the personal enjoyment and excitement of playing slot games. Social casino apps enable people to engage with slots content in a fun way.

Technological enhancements and the buildup of many gamification tools have also propelled the popularity as it adds another layer of engagement.

In what markets are you seeing the most activity, and why do you think that is the case?

The DACH region remains our core market, consistently driving significant engagement. The UK and Italy are also key contributors to our revenue, reflecting the broad appeal of our offerings across diverse player bases.

What can we expect from Slotpark in 2025 and beyond?

We are constantly working on enhancing our slot offering and inventing new ways for our players to engage based on the feedback we receive from them. With a decade of experience, we are in a great position to deliver the most engaging and entertaining experiences.

While we can’t disclose specifics just yet, we have some exciting features in development and a rich lineup of new slot games scheduled for release. Stay tuned—there’s plenty to look forward to!