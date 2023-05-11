High 5 Games launches content on Hard Rock Atlantic City online casino

High 5 Games’ slots are now available on Hard Rock’s igaming site in New Jersey.

US.- Igaming supplier High 5 Games has announced a new partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The deal will see slots from High 5 Games available on Hard Rock’s igaming site in New Jersey.

The gaming firm plans to launch several of its land-based games on Hard Rock’s online casino.

Lauren Gazneli, director of client partner for High 5 Games, said: “We’re excited to expand our presence in New Jersey even further with Hard Rock. As a key player in New Jersey and a highly respected brand worldwide, Hard Rock is extremely important to us. We look forward to putting our games in front of a whole new audience and entertaining even more players in New Jersey.”

High 5 Games has already launched games with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Pennsylvania. Last year, it signed a multi-market partnership with DraftKings to supply its casino titles to the operator.

Hard Rock Atlantic City names new vice president of hotel operations

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has named Mark Vanderwielen as vice president of hotel operations. He will oversee areas including the front desk, housekeeping, environmental services, facilities and the Rock Spa & Salon.

Most recently, Vanderwielen was general manager of three hotels in San Francisco operated by the Viceroy Hotel Group. Before that, he spent 13 years as the vice president of hotel and property operations at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City. Vanderwielen also worked in various positions with Hilton and Kimpton Hotels. He has worked in London and New York.