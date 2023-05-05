High 5 Games partners with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Pennsylvania

High 5 Games has signed a deal with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to launch its games for Caesars customers in Pennsylvania.

US.- High 5 Games has announced a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to launch its games for Caesars customers in Pennsylvania. High 5’s titles, including land-based games such as Golden Knight, Jaguar Princess, and Dangerous Beauty, are now available on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

High 5 Games’s relationship with Caesars started nearly a decade ago, when Caesars became the slot creator’s first official igaming partner in New Jersey in 2014. The firms also have deals in Michigan and Ontario.

High 5 Games CEO, Tony Singer, said: “Taking our games online in Pennsylvania is a pivotal moment in our enduring partnership with Caesars. Our priority is always to support our operator partners wherever they operate, and our performance-proven casino titles are well suited to enhance their offering and ensure our mutual long-term success.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital, added: “We take pride in offering exceptional content to our casino players and our expanded partnership with High 5 Games allows us to continue delivering on that promise. This launch in Pennsylvania further elevates our selection of games to bring an enjoyable experience to our players.

“Rapid Rewards, the wildly successful in-game promotional system developed by H5G, is now also featured on Caesars’ newly rebranded New Jersey-based online casino, TropicanaCasino.com. Planned next for its expansion are the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.”

In July 2022, High 5 Games received an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), granting it permission to offer its games to providers in Pennsylvania. Operators in the state have access to 12 titles including Secrets of the Forest, Dangerous Beauty, Golden Knight, and Midnight Eclipse.

After receiving the licence in Pennsylvania, High 5 Games signed a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). Through the deal, High 5 Games will go live on RSI’s PlaySugarHouse and BetRivers platforms.

In early 2023, High 5 Games signed a new deal with and igaming operator BetMGM in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue exceeds $500m for first time

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $515.2m in March. That’s an increase of 11.35 per cent compared March 2022 and the first time that revenue has surpassed half a billion since legalised gambling began in 2006.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to $225.4m, while retail table games revenue decreased 8.9 per cent to $85.8m.