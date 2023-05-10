Hard Rock Atlantic City names new vice president of hotel operations

Mark Vanderwielen has been appointed to the position.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has named Mark Vanderwielen as vice president of hotel operations. He will oversee areas including the front desk, housekeeping, environmental services, facilities and the Rock Spa & Salon.

Most recently, Vanderwielen was general manager of three hotels in San Francisco operated by the Viceroy Hotel Group. Before that, he spent 13 years as the vice president of hotel and property operations at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City. Vanderwielen also worked in various positions with Hilton and Kimpton Hotels. He has worked in London and New York.

In January, Hard Rock Atlantic City casino appointed a new management team. George Goldhoff was named president and Mike Sampson general manager. Goldhoff reports directly to Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. Sampson, who served as interim general manager of Hard Rock Atlantic City, reports to Goldhoff.

Atlantic City casino profits decline in 2022

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has released figures for Atlantic City’s nine casinos for 2022. The figures show an aggregated operating profit of $731.2m in 2022, down 4.6 per cent compared to 2021. Only two casinos improved their operating profits in 2022. Hard Rock generated over $128m, up more than 20 per cent and Ocean $96.2m, an increase of 5.5 per cent.

Bally’s recorded a loss of $1.8m compared to a profit of $13.1m in 2021, Borgata was down 19.4 per cent, Caesars down 2.7 per cent, Harrah’s registered a loss of 10 per cent, Resorts down 24 per cent and Tropicana down 7.6 per cent.