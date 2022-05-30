High 5 Games signs deal with DraftKings

Some High 5 titles are now available in Michigan.

The igaming supplier’s titles have gone live in Michigan, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe and Platinum Goddess.

US.- Igaming supplier High 5 Games has signed a multi-market partnership with DraftKings and will supply its casino titles to the operator. A selection of High 5 titles has gone live in Michigan, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe and Platinum Goddess.

Tony Singer, founder & CEO of High 5 Games, said: “It goes without saying that we are thrilled to have an association with such a big name in the US market and one that is showing such powerful growth.

“We’re confident DraftKings’ player base will enjoy the huge range of games available and look forward to offering these games as we continue to expand our partnership into new jurisdictions.”

In early May, High 5 Games announced that its gaming titles were available in New Jersey via BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino.

More than 200 games will be available in the state, including Platinum Goddess, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Green Machine Deluxe. These titles can also be found on BetMGM Casino in Michigan and Ontario.

In April, High 5 Games went live on PlayEagle, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s new online casino, in Michigan. PlayEagle.com players have access to High 5 Games content, including The Green Machine Deluxe, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Dangerous Beauty and Golden Knight. High 5 Games received a Michigan online casino supplier licence in 2020 and entered the market in early 2021.

The firm has also signed agreements with various operators in Pennsylvania, Ontario, and Quebec.

White Hat Studios signs content deal with DraftKings

White Hat Studios, the content division of White Hat Gaming, has signed a content deal with DraftKings. White Hat will offer its portfolio of slots, jackpot slots, and RNG table content in states including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

DraftKings players will be able to play White Hat titles such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders.

