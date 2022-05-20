Hard Rock Digital partners with Accertify for anti-fraud protection

The gaming company has signed a deal to protect its mobile sports betting platform against fraud.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has partnered with Accertify, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express, to protect its mobile sports betting platform from fraud. Accertify will protect customers’ accounts and personal information, prevent fraud, and manage chargebacks.

Recently, Hard Rock Digital signed a deal with payment technology company Nuvei, which will provide payment services to the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona and Virginia and in upcoming markets.

Matt Primeaux, executive managing director and president of Hard Rock Digital, said: “Players choose Hard Rock not only because of our legendary entertainment experiences and best-in-class products, but because it’s a brand they know and trust.

“As we digitize the Hard Rock experience for online consumers, Accertify helps ensure that our players remain fully engaged in the enjoyment of their gaming knowing that they’re protected by the latest technologies to mitigate fraud and other abuses.”

Mark Michelon, Accertify president, said: “Hard Rock is one of the world’s most recognized brands. Known as a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, it is critical that Hard Rock protects its brand reputation and customers’ trust in its new Sportsbook app.

“Accertify is uniquely positioned to protect users of Hard Rock Sportsbook, drawing on our vast security and fraud prevention expertise in the iGaming industry.”

Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Virginia

Hard Rock Digital has announced the expansion of the Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia, with its mobile app now live. A retail sportsbook is scheduled to open at Hard Rock Casino Bristol on July 8.

Following Arizona, Virginia is the second state that offers the Hard Rock Sportsbook platform. The app includes live bets, same-game parlays, and new rewards. Available for fans ages 21 and over, it can be used by those physically located in Arizona and Virginia.

