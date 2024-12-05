Formula 1 legend becomes first guest of SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks

The opening event featured a special appearance by Rubens Barrichello, Formula 1 legend and non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS held the first SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks event at the company’s main office in Poznań. This new quarterly initiative aimed at cultivating a strong local community of professionals and strengthening ties with leading educational institutions.

The opening event featured a keynote address by Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO of SOFTSWISS, who welcomed attendees, and a special appearance by Rubens Barrichello, Formula 1 legend and non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS. Barrichello inspired the audience with a motivational speech, participated in a lively Q&A session, and awarded prizes for the most thought-provoking questions raised during the discussion.

Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, commented: “At SOFTSWISS, we are not just setting technological benchmarks in entertainment with our innovative solutions; we are also committed to supporting the growth of local communities. The SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks project will provide a platform for sharing expertise and fostering open dialogue, helping to build stronger connections with local partners and nurture the talents of tomorrow.”

During his address, Rubens Barrichello shared insights from his illustrious career in motorsport, highlighting the parallels between strategic planning, decision-making, and teamwork in competitive racing and the principles needed to build high-performing teams, drive business growth, and achieve personal development.

Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, added: “Launching the SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks initiative in Poland is particularly inspiring, given that one-third of our team is based here. This initiative allows us to share our experiences, create new growth opportunities, and collaborate with specialists and educational institutions. I am confident this project will become a hub for knowledge exchange and make a meaningful contribution to the region’s development.”

SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks will be held quarterly, focusing on themes such as technology, innovation, and leadership competencies. The company plans to expand the initiative by introducing new activities and strengthening collaborations with educational institutions and the local business community.

SOFTSWISS’ commitment to Poland has already been recognised with numerous awards. In 2024, the company earned the prestigious Great Place to Work certification and was recently honoured with the “Helping as Much as We Can” Honorary Award for its outstanding social responsibility initiatives in Poznań.