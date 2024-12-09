Play’n GO Music announces release of Quantum Rush Visualizer 

Visualizer was created to represent the hit release Quantum Rush and to celebrate a year of collaboration between Play’n GO Music and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Press release.- Play’n GO Music, the music division of Play’n GO, has announced the release of its Quantum Rush Visualizer, following a successful 12-month collaboration between the brand and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Earlier this year, Play’n GO Music explored how music can fuel sport, using its sponsorship of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as an inspiration. To motivate both fans and team members alike, hit single Quantum Rush was created, to be used as a pump-up track on race weekends, with the Visualizer serving as a summary of the year-long collaboration.

Throughout the year, Play’n GO Music and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have collaborated on a series of initiatives to connect the team with their fans through a series of playlists designed by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team members; Ayao’s Anthems, Hulkenberg’s Hits, Magnussen’s Mix, the Haas Tracklist, and the Fan Fueled Favs playlist, chosen exclusively by fans for the motorsport team.

Play’n GO became a sponsor of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in November 2023 and has remained a steadfast partner of the team throughout the 2024 season.

Ebba Arnred, CMO and co-founder at Play’n GO, said “The collaboration between Play’n GO Music and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has been a creative and enjoyable initiative, showcasing a fresh approach to engaging with our audience. Pivoting from the world of online casinos to the music industry was a bold leap, and mixing in the high-octane world of motorsport has proven to be a game changer. Watching Ayao, Nico, Kevin, and the entire MoneyGram Haas F1 Team craft their own playlists earlier this year brought the worlds of gaming, music, and motorsport together in an unprecedented way.”

Then, he added: “The release of Quantum Rush in August was the crowning achievement of an incredible year, and the Quantum Rush Visualizer adds another electrifying layer to this partnership for fans to enjoy. This partnership has created new boundaries for what is possible as an iGaming brand; we’re already gearing up for even bigger things in 2025.”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team added “Working with a music brand is certainly a new one for our team, but we’ve all had great fun collaborating with Play’n GO Music this year. On a personal level, I appreciated the opportunity to share my musical tastes with our fans, and I can speak for the entire team here when I say they enjoyed the chance to contribute also. We’re already looking forward to getting back on track in 2025, and to continuing our partnership with Play’n GO.”