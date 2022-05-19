Hard Rock Sportsbook selects Nuvei’s payment services

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app has signed a deal with the payment technology firm to use its services in Arizona and Virginia.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has signed a deal with payment technology company Nuvei, which will provide payment services to the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona and Virginia and in upcoming markets.

Through Instant Bank Transfer technology and integration with The Clearing House’s Real Time Payments (RTP) network, players will be able to instantly deposit funds to their gaming wallet from their bank account. They will be able to withdraw funds to their bank account in real time.

Matt Primeaux, executive managing director and president of Hard Rock Digital, said: “Hard Rock Sportsbook is building the best product in the market with an engaging, entertaining and frictionless experience for the sports betting player and being able to provide instant access to funds is fundamental.

“We’re excited to continue to roll out the all-new Hard Rock Sportsbook app to more states across the country and Nuvei’s technology and partnership is essential to creating our industry-best player experience.”

Nuvei chair and CEO, Philip Fayer, added: “We know players want to be able to deposit and access funds from their gaming account immediately when they request a withdrawal, which is why we were first to market last year offering players instant payouts via the Real Time Payments network.

“Enabling Hard Rock Sportsbook to offer instant deposits and payouts is just another example of why Nuvei is the leading payments technology partner for the iGaming industry in the US.”

Hard Rock Sportsbook launches in Arizona and Virginia

In April, Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) announced the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona. The app provides players ages 21 and over with access to bets on major sporting events.

The mobile app includes live bets, same-game parlays, and new reward features. It is available on iOS and Android devices and can be used by players physically located in Arizona.

Hard Rock Digital has since announced the expansion of the Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia, with its mobile app now live. A retail sportsbook is scheduled to open at Hard Rock Casino Bristol on July 8.

Virginia is the second state that offers the Hard Rock Sportsbook platform. The app includes live bets, same-game parlays and new rewards. Available for fans ages 21 and over, it can be used by those physically located in Arizona and Virginia.

