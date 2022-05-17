Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Virginia

Virginia is the second state to receive the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has announced the expansion of the Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia, with its mobile app now live. A retail sportsbook is scheduled to open at Hard Rock Casino Bristol on July 8.

Following Arizona, Virginia is the second state that offers the Hard Rock Sportsbook platform. The app includes live bets, same-game parlays and new rewards. Available for fans ages 21 and over, it can be used by those physically located in Arizona and Virginia.

Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director and CEO for Hard Rock Digital, said: “We’re excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform.

“We’re looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience.”

Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, added: “We can’t wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol. The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”

Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol will cover 30,000 square feet and will host 900 gaming slots and 20 tables. The permanent $300m Bristol casino will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space, and multiple shops.

Allie Evangelista was named president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in February. In her new role, Evangelista reports to Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $470m in March

The Virginia Lottery reported a sports betting handle of nearly $470m for March, the second-highest total since sports betting launched in the state in January 2021. The handle represented a 16.8 per cent increase from February’s $401.9m but was behind January’s all-time high of $485.5m.

The figure was up 54.4 per cent year-on-year. Gross operator revenue was $33.7m, the third-highest monthly total yet and a rise of 22.6 per cent compared to February. The operator win rate was 7.2 per cent.

