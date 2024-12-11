EGT Digital will debut at IGI Expo in Florianópolis

The company will display its large array of products and its bestseller titles.

Press release.- EGT Digital will participate in the igaming and Gaming Expo (IGI Expo), held from December 13 to 15 in Florianópolis, Brazil. This will be the first edition of the exhibition, which will offer a platform for business and networking for professionals, investors, and regulators from the region. The Bulgarian developer and provider of igaming solutions will showcase its rich product portfolio at booth D20.

Visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with the wide range of casino developments of EGT Digital. The jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, currently including more than 120 in-house developed titles, will reveal their captivating features and show why they are favourites of players in so many markets worldwide.

Among the top-performing slots on display will be Amazon’s Battle, Shining Crown, and the award-winning Sugar Duke. Together with them the upcoming cocktail-themed 5×6 Fruity Shots will stand out with multipliers ranging from x2 to the impressive x500, as well as the Toppling Reels, which will add more thrill to the game, promising even bigger prizes.

The gaming diversity at the stand will be complemented by the company’s instant games, which are a preferred choice for fans of quick wins due to their original design and mechanics, ensuring highly engaging gameplay.

X-Nave, EGT Digital’s “all-in-one” betting platform, will also be on display to present the technology and tools operators need to build and grow their online business. Standing out with great flexibility, the platform contains 4 main modules: Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, Sport Product, and Payment Gateway. Each of them can function as a part of the turnkey solution or be integrated with the developments of third-party providers.

The Gaming Aggregator will show its wide variety of over 12,000 games from more than 140 popular providers. The guests will also be able to learn more about new functionalities like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category, giving live visualisation of the games’ RTP, as well as tools like Recommendation Engine and Casino as Widget, which allow operators to create more personalised content for their customers.

The CRM Engine will demonstrate numerous games and tournaments, as well as options for advanced player segmentation and AI/ML-driven tools.

The attendees will also have the opportunity to get acquainted with the rich sports and esports coverage offered by the X-Nave’s Sport Product. The module will present its Customizable Tournament Page, providing easy navigation and a personalized betting experience.

EGT Digital’s Payment Gateway will showcase its wide range of payment methods, including Open Banking. The module will demonstrate its user-focused design, featuring options like deposit repeat and bonus selection, combined with enhanced security measures.

Celina Guedes, regional director Brazil at EGT commented: “I am very glad that a market with huge potential as Brazil is now open to offer high-quality online gaming content to its players.”

Then, she added: “I am confident that our products will quickly gain popularity here, given their excellent results in a number of countries around the world, including Latin America, which is among the regions with the strongest performance for us. IGI Expo will give us a valuable opportunity to present ourselves to Brazilian operators, players and industry experts. EGT Digital will showcase its developments at the largest booth at the exhibition, where we will be awaiting our guests during the three days of the event.”