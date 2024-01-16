Hacksaw Gaming signs deal with Internet Vikings

Through the deal, Hacksaw Gaming expands into New Jersey and West Virginia.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has announced a new partnership with online games provider Hacksaw Gaming. Through the deal, Hacksaw Gaming expands into New Jersey and West Virginia. With a focus on delivering innovative gaming experiences, Hacksaw Gaming, supported by Internet Vikings’ hosting solutions, aims to expand in the North American market.

Hacksaw Gaming received a provisional licence in New Jersey in November having obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery in August 2023 after receiving a provisional licence in November 2022.

Additionally, Internet Vikings recently secured a secondary data center in West Virginia. The firm provides Hacksaw Gaming with dedicated servers in each of the states it operates in. Last year, Internet Vikings secured licences in Arizona and New York.

Rickard Vikström, CEO of Internet Vikings, said: “It’s great to join forces with Hacksaw Gaming in the U.S. market. Our dedication to providing high-performance hosting solutions and personalized support aligns seamlessly with Hacksaw’s vision for success.”

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, added: “Internet Vikings has demonstrated a level of support and accessibility that exceeded our expectations. We are confident that this partnership will play a crucial role in our U.S. operations”.

In December, Hacksaw Gaming announced a partnership with DraftKings after securing temporary approval in New Jersey. It expects to go live by the end of the year. The deal granted DraftKings users exclusivity to Hacksaw’s first ten games in the market for two weeks.