Hacksaw Gaming receives provisional licence in New Jersey

The company aims to go live by the end of Q4.

US.- The online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming has received a provisional licence in New Jersey. It aims to go live in the state by the end of Q4.

It will be Hacksaw’s second entry into the US market within a year, following West Virginia. The firm obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery in August, having received a provisional licence in November 2022.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “Hacksaw is thrilled about our rapid expansion and the acknowledgement our content is receiving. We are confident about our prospects in the US market.”

In addition to its US expansions, Hacksaw Gaming recently partnered with High Flyer Casino to offer its slots games in Ontario. Hacksaw Gaming titles Hand of Anubis, Blood Thirst, Wanted Dead or a Wild have been added to High Flyer Casino’s website.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $487.1m in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $487.1m, up 9.3 per cent from October 2022 ($445.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.1m, up 3.4 per cent compared to October 2022 ($220.6m). The online gaming win was $166.8m, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year from $147.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $92.3m, a 18.4 per cent increase from $77.9m.