Hacksaw Gaming partners with DraftKings in New Jersey

DraftKings has exclusivity to ten Hacksaw games for two weeks.

US.- Hacksaw Gaming announced a partnership with DraftKings after securing a provisional licence in New Jersey. It expects to go live by the end of the year. The deal grants DraftKings users exclusivity to Hacksaw’s first ten games in the market for two weeks.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “Having secured such a significant presence in the US in 2023 is something we are incredibly proud of. Our hard work takes form in our ever-increasing footprint”.

In addition to its US expansion, Hacksaw Gaming has partnered with High Flyer Casino to offer its slots games in Ontario. Hacksaw Gaming titles Hand of Anubis, Blood Thirst, Wanted Dead or a Wild have been added to High Flyer Casino’s website.