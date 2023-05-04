Hacksaw Gaming signs deal with BetMGM in Ontario

Hacksaw Gaming received its first licence in North America in May 2022.

Hacksaw Gaming’s titles are now available through BetMGM’s platform.

Canada.- The mobile games provider Hacksaw Gaming has signed a new with BetMGM to increase its igaming presence in the Canadian province of Ontario. Hacksaw’s Wanted Dead or a Wild and RIP City games are available through BetMGM’s platform. New titles will launch in the next few months.

Hacksaw Gaming received its first licence in North America in May 2022. The company was approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) to offer a selection of its portfolio in the Canadian province. It later signed a partnership agreement with Loto-Québec.

CCO of Hacksaw Gaming, Gabrielle Star, said: “We’re super excited to strike up a relationship with a true industry mainstay. BetMGM is a household name boasting a rich heritage in both land-based and digital iGaming arenas, and this partnership will help us reach new audiences through our content that has already proved a hit with casino fans in Ontario. We continue to aim high with plans to expand into even more regulated territories as part of our overarching global strategy this year and beyond.”

Recently, Hacksaw Gaming unveiled plans to launch a proprietary content distribution platform. OpenRGS will allow independent studios to release igaming content using Hacksaw Gaming’s technology and distribution network. It is expected to launch in Q2.

Hacksaw Gaming launched in 2019 and offers mobile games such as Chaos Crew, Wild West showdown Wanted Dead or a Wild and recent release R.I.P. City.

In March, BetMGM received accreditation under the RG Check programme run by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The firm received approval for the responsible gaming and player protection protocols incorporated into its North American platforms and operations.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.