Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.

Ontario launched its regulated igaming market on April 4, 2022. Since then, more than 1.6m active player accounts on websites run by over 40 operators with agreements with iGaming Ontario have made the province a highly competitive market. During Q4, 1.01m accounts were active and players spent a monthly average of $128.64.

During the first year, the most popular sport to bet on was basketball at 28 per cent of betting wagers, followed by soccer at 15 per cent, football at 14 per cent, hockey at 9 per cent and baseball at 8 per cent.

Wazdan signs deal with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario

Wazdan has signed a new deal with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario. It secured a licence in the region from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in May 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino has added Wazdan’s slots portfolio, including its 9 Coins title, which has recently been shortlisted for the Best New Game category at the EGR North America Awards 2023.