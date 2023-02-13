Hacksaw Gaming to launch proprietary content distribution platform

The mobile games provider expects to launch the platform in Q2.

US.- The mobile games provider Hacksaw Gaming has unveiled plans to launch a proprietary content distribution platform. OpenRGS will allow independent studios to release igaming content using Hacksaw Gaming’s technology and distribution network. It is expected to launch in Q2.

Hacksaw Gaming launched in 2019 and offers mobile games such as Chaos Crew, Wild West showdown Wanted Dead or a Wild and recent release R.I.P. City.

Marcus Cordes, Hacksaw Gaming CEO, said: “The launch of our own content distribution platform represents another huge milestone for Hacksaw Gaming and will help put independent studios on the map. Integrations can often prove difficult, so we’re thrilled to offer our support and expertise in getting our partners’ games to market via OpenRGS.”

Hacksaw Gaming received its first licence in North America last year when the company was approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) to offer a selection of its portfolio in the Canadian province. It later signed a partnership agreement with Loto-Québec.

Earlier in the year, Hacksaw Gaming was granted a supplier licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. The licence allows Hacksaw to offer its services to Isle of Man-licensed operators. The news comes after the software developer gained approval for entry into the Spanish gambling market.