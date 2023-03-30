BetMGM receives Responsible Gambling Council RG Check accreditation

BetMGM has been recognised for its responsible gaming initiatives.

US.- BetMGM has announced that it has received accreditation under the RG Check programme run by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The firm received approval for the responsible gaming and player protection protocols incorporated into its North American platforms and operations.

RG Check validates that operators have implemented responsible gaming policies and practices. To achieve RG Check accreditation, BetMGM underwent an evaluation process, which included a review of its responsible gaming policies and procedures, staff training, and player protection measures.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, said: “We are proud to have received this prestigious RG Check certification. This accreditation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to promote responsibility throughout our business and to ensure the well-being of our customers. We will continue to work closely with the RGC and other industry partners to promote a culture of safe and enjoyable gambling.”

Shelley White, CEO of RGC, added: “Congratulations to BetMGM on achieving the RG Check accreditation for all of its North American platforms. This accomplishment is a clear demonstration that BetMGM has a strong commitment to responsible gambling and player safety. We commend BetMGM for its dedication to promoting responsible gambling practices and its efforts to ensure the well-being of their players.”

PointsBet USA and PointsBet Canada were also approved for the RG Check accreditation this year.