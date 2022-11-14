Hacksaw Gaming receives provisional licence in West Virginia

The firm plans to launch in the US via its partnership with Light & Wonder.

It’s Hacksaw’s first licence in the US.

US.- Hacksaw Gaming, a mobile games provider, has been granted a provisional licence in West Virginia. Its first in the US will enable Hacksaw to launch its content with approved operators in the state’s regulated market.

The firm plans to launch via its partnership with Light & Wonder in the first quarter of 2023. Hacksaw launched in Ontario earlier in the year. In October, it signed a partnership agreement with Loto-Québec.

Hacksaw Gaming CEO Marcus Cordes said: “This latest expansion comes after our licence approvals in Romania and the Isle of Man earlier in 2022, so we’re finishing the year just as strongly as we started it. Being granted this license is testimony to the quality of our games portfolio and shows just how robust and engaging our content is.”

Hacksaw Gaming SVP of compliance North America Christine Bordeaux added: “We have an exciting strategy for the US and our team is focused on delivering yet more excellent and memorable products to delight that market.”

Earlier this year, Hacksaw Gaming was granted a supplier licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. The licence allows Hacksaw to offer its services to Isle of Man-licensed operators. The news comes after the software developer gained approval for entry into the Spanish gambling market.

West Virginia sports betting revenue rises in October

West Virginia’s sports betting and igaming handles increased in October, according to figures released by the West Virginia Lottery. Sports bets hit $51.1m, a 9 per cent increase from the $46.9m wagered in September. But figures were down 17.1 per cent from $61.7m in October 2021.

The Mobile sports betting handle was $42.1m, a 13.2 per cent rise from September’s $37.2m but down 11.9 per cent from the $47.77m recorded in the same month in 2021. Sports betting revenue was $6.97m, up 27.3 per cent from September ($5.06m) and 89.9 per cent from October 2021 ($2.66m).