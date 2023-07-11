West Virginia sports betting handle drops to $28m in June

The handle was down 15.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The West Virginia Lottery has reported that people in West Virginia wagered $28m on sports in June. The figure was down 12 per cent compared to May’s handle and also 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Some $25m was bet online, while retail sportsbooks took $3m in wagers.

Revenue for West Virginia sportsbooks was $2.6m, down 25.4 per cent from May. The hold fell from 10.8 per cent the previous month to 9.3 per cent. The state, which has a 10 per cent tax rate, took $261,000 in taxes in June, down from $294,361 in May.

West Virginia collected $20.8m in taxes on igaming and $5.3m on sports gambling during the last fiscal year, up from $12.9m on igaming and $4.5m on sports wagering in Fiscal Year 2022. West Virginia keeps $17.5m of the igaming taxes while $3.1m goes to the state’s program administration and $177,000 goes toward employee pensions.

There were $4bn in igaming wagers, with casinos making $139m. West Virginia reported $455.5m in mobile sports wagers and $71.6m in retail facilities during the fiscal year.