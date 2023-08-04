Hacksaw Gaming gains West Virginia gaming supplier licence

The online casino content provider has been awarded a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery.

US.- Online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming has obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery allowing the studio to distribute its game portfolio to operators in the US state. The provider received a provisional licence in West Virginia in November 2022.

Hacksaw launched in Ontario earlier in 2022. In October, it signed a partnership agreement with Loto-Québec. Its list of certified jurisdictions also includes Malta, the UK, Romania, Greece, Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden. The firm also has a supplier licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission.

Marcus Cordes, Hacksaw Gaming CEO, said: “Entering the U.S., a nation with a rich gaming heritage, represents a huge milestone in our relatively short lifespan, building on the good work we have made across Europe and Canada over the previous months.

“It’s a reflection of the team’s ambition and hard work that we’re finally approved to deliver our award-winning content to players in the States, and we’re in no doubt they will love what we have to offer. Our games borrow from a mix of themes and concepts while incorporating a range of mechanics and features designed to please casino fans of all types.

“Moreover, the West Virginia market has enjoyed tremendous growth since moving to regulate iGaming activity and we’re overjoyed to bring our games to the state’s players, kicking off an exciting new chapter.”

West Virginia sports betting handle drops to $28m in June

The West Virginia Lottery has reported that people in West Virginia wagered $28m on sports in June. The figure was down 12 per cent compared to May’s handle and also 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Some $25m was bet online, while retail sportsbooks took $3m in wagers.

Revenue for West Virginia sportsbooks was $2.6m, down 25.4 per cent from May. The hold fell from 10.8 per cent the previous month to 9.3 per cent. The state, which has a 10 per cent tax rate, took $261,000 in taxes in June, down from $294,361 in May.