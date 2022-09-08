Gaming Innovation Group signs deal with Crabsports in Maryland

The deal has been signed for four years.



US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed a four-year deal to offer its betting platform and sportsbook to US-based operator Crabsports in Maryland.

GiG CEO Richard Brown said: “I am excited to be partnering with a localized brand like Crabsports in Maryland, US. We view the Maryland and the wider US market as a strong opportunity given our expertise in personalization and building a unique customer experience.

“We believe we can partner with brands, such as Crabsports, and truly provide them with differentiation on the market and help them compete against the nationwide Tier 1 players. We look forward to working with the excellent team at Crabsports to help build a brand and an experience that will stand out in Maryland.”

In August, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) signed an agreement with Kings Media, marking its arrival in the Candian province of Ontario. The deal was signed for an initial three-year period with the opportunity to be renewed. Kings Media has decades of operational experience, but this will be its first venture in North America.

In July, GiG was awarded a supplier licence in Ontario and can now offer its B2B sportsbook and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators in the Canadian province. Ontario launched regulated igaming on April 4.

Maryland Wagering Commission opens mobile application process

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) opened the application process for mobile sports betting licences. Companies interested in obtaining a licence must submit an application by October 21.

The news comes after Maryland’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Legislative, and Executive Review approved the SWARC’s emergency sports betting regulations. Up to 60 mobile sports betting licences wil be available. After the application deadline, the SWARC may take up to 45 days to review the applications.