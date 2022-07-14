Gaming Innovation Group receives supplier licence in Ontario

The firm can now offer its B2B sportsbook and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators.

Canada.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has been awarded a supplier licence in Ontario. The company can now offer its B2B sportsbook and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators in the Canadian province, which launched regulated igaming on April 4.

The supplier currently supports 22 regulated markets, with a further four pending.

Claudio Caruana, general counsel for GiG, said: “In receiving the registration from the AGCO, we have reached another important milestone in our resolute commitment to supporting the iGaming industry for regulated markets, and we’re delighted to be prepared to power new and potential partners in the province.”

Sportsbook software provider Altenar recently received an Ontario licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), and Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars has launched in Ontario after gaining full registration covering its three verticals of poker, casino, and sport.

Bally Bet announced its entry into the market after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved a two-year licence, expiring on 29 June 2024. Bally Bet’s licence covers four domain names: ballybet.ca, ballycasino.ca, ballysbet.ca, ballyscasino.ca, and the Bally Bet mobile app.