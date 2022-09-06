Maryland Wagering Commission opens mobile application process

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has opened the mobile sports betting application window.

US.- The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has opened the application process for mobile sports betting licences. Companies interested in obtaining a licence must submit an application by October 21.

The news comes after Maryland’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Legislative, and Executive Review approved the SWARC’s emergency sports betting regulations. Up to 60 mobile sports betting licences wil be available. After the application deadline, the SWARC may take up to 45 days to review the applications.

The Maryland Lottery will also be involved with final approval, conducting background checks and making sure each mobile entity is prepared to launch.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin said in a press release: “Maryland Lottery and Gaming has been hard at work on background investigations.

“A number of businesses that are planning to apply for mobile licences have already submitted information to get their investigations started, and our Licensing staff will continue guiding them through the qualification procedures. We’re focused on expediting our part of the process so mobile betting can start as soon as possible.”

Martin added: “We know sports fans are eager to have mobile wagering, and we also know that it will substantially increase the contributions to education funding, so we’re eager too. We’ve been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen.”

The new regulations require that all companies approved for a sports betting licence must provide a diversity plan within 30 days of receipt of their sportsbook authorisation. They must do their best to diversify their teams and keep the SWARC updated on their progress. The firms that present a deficient plan will not risk their licences but will receive help from the regulators to improve their work.

In July, the SWARC approved regulations for mobile sports betting after governor Larry Hogan urged the commission to “accelerate and intensify” its work to get mobile sports gambling up and running.