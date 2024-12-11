Gamanza Games launches in Bulgaria with inbet partnership

The collaboration brings Gamanza’s games to a new audience, marking an important step in the company’s international growth.

Press release.- Gamanza Games has announced the launch of its Arcade Casino Games portfolio in a third regulated European market within Q4, this time going live in Bulgaria. This milestone is made possible through an exciting partnership with inbet, a leading operator in the Bulgarian gaming market. The collaboration brings Gamanza’s unique and engaging games to a new audience, marking an important step in the company’s international growth.

Having already achieved significant success in the regulated Swiss market and more recently in the Netherlands, Gamanza’s diverse portfolio has gained a strong reputation for its originality and innovative mechanics. Now, Bulgarian players can experience the thrill of Gamanza’s games, which promise to deliver a fresh and dynamic dimension to the local market.

Robert Civill, chief commercial officer of Gamanza said of Gamanza Games’s latest market launch: “This launch continues the momentum of our expansion plans, with another exciting regulated market launch in Bulgaria. We are really proud to be launching with InBet, our partnership has progressed incredibly smoothly, and the brand offers a reliable and strong environment for our games to flourish. Together we’re adding variety to the gaming experience with fun and original content that appeals to a large audience.”

See also: Juegalo launches loyalty & gamification programme with Gamanza Engage partnership

Casino & CRM Manager at inbet, Vasil Todorov added, “We are thrilled to announce the integration of Gamanza’s outstanding game portfolio on the inbet website. This partnership introduces an exciting array of innovative games to our users, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. With Gamanza’s cutting-edge content and inbet’s extensive reach, we look forward to captivating players and driving success together in the igaming industry.”