Gamanza unveils integration of Gamanza Engage with Optimove’s AI-Driven CRM Platform

Press release.- Gamanza Engage, the player engagement unit of Gamanza Group AG has integrated its loyalty and gamification suite with Optimove’s AI-Driven CRM Marketing Platform. This integration introduces AI-Orchestrated Gamification along with new player engagement and personalization capabilities for igaming and sports betting operators. The integration enables:

Use Gamification attributes when building CRM segments, such as current rank, number of XP points, missions active, reward shop purchases etc.

Use Gamification events as triggers for marketing communications, such as level-up, item purchased, missions completed etc.

Target specific audiences with specially created and invite-only missions and tournaments (eg. VIPs).

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, remarked, “This partnership is the first to deliver a best-of-breed approach for powerful personalized gamification experiences. iGaming and Sports Betting operators now have more than just gamification; they now have AI-orchestrated gamification as part of the entire player journey and experience.

“igaming and sports betting operators will be able to keep their players engaged at levels that, until now, were not possible. AI-orchestrated gamified engagements are the future of how marketers build strong relationships with both current and new players.”

Robert Civill, CCO of Gamanza, said, “Optimove has defined the standards for CRM and automated Marketing in iGaming, and our objective at Gamanza Engage is to become the industry’s reference for casino & sportsbook gamification, so we’re delighted to advance our progress with this partnership.”

He also added: “This unity of player communication and gamification is a major advancement in the overall player experience and adds a new layer of personalization. Our innovative gamification features are designed to engage the whole player base and we’ve helped some of our customers increase the active monthly base by 30 per cent, which can be unlocked by more operators via the integration with Optimove.

“Furthermore, with Gamanza Engage’s ‘Boosters’ mechanic, we’re introducing a new marketing tool for operators that provides an alternative to traditional bonuses, without the cost and risk!”

Gamanza Engage allows operators to customise and tailor their gamification strategies to appeal to a wide range of player profiles. The collaboration between Gamanza and Optimove is expected to empower operators with tools needed to address the 3 biggest pain points: cost of acquisition, standing out from the crowd, and player loyalty/churn rates.