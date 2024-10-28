Juegalo launches loyalty & gamification programme with Gamanza Engage partnership

The partnership aims to deliver a fresh gaming experience for Juegalo.com players.

Press release.- Gamanza has announced the launch of its Gamanza Engage product suite at Juegalo.com, one of Chile’s online gambling brands. Through this new partnership, the operator will use Gamanza’s state-of-the-art real-time CRM solution, as well as the innovative loyalty and gamification modules of Gamanza Engage.

This includes a configurable system of ranks and levels, along with the new “Dolarz” token that players earn for regular gameplay, and as a reward for various achievements and milestones. Dolarz can be used to purchase bonuses and physical items from a branded on-site reward shop. Missions and tournaments further equip the Juegalo brand with innovative tools designed to enhance player engagement and boost customer loyalty through personalized rewards and experiences.

By integrating Gamanza Engage, Juegalo now offers players dynamic engagement features, including real-time rewards and challenges across the brand’s casino and sports betting verticals. The advanced CRM system ensures Juegalo can provide targeted, and automated promotions to players, giving a further boost to retention and reactivation.

Robert Civill, chief commercial officer at Gamanza, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our gamification and loyalty solutions to Juegalo.com, a forward-thinking operator in a booming region. Our tools add an extra layer of entertainment for players, significantly enhancing overall levels of engagement and long-term loyalty across the player base. We’re really excited to be collaborating with the talented team at Juegalo and look forward to a prosperous partnership.”

Alejandro Salinas, COO of Juegalo, added: “Partnering with Gamanza allows us to deliver a fresh gaming experience for our players, aligned with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We’re confident that players in this region will be highly engaged by these new features and we also look forward to exploring the boosters mechanic to add some variety to our incentives and reduce our overall bonus costs.”