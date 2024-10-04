Gamanza Games celebrates Dutch market entry with launch at Nederlandse Loterij brand Winnitt 

For the first time, Gamanza Games content is available to a new audience across the Netherlands.

Press release.- Gamanza Games has announced the launch of its Arcade Casino Games portfolio for the first time outside of Switzerland. The company has partnered with Nederlandse Loterij, the largest provider of games of chance in the Netherlands, which means Gamanza’s games are now available on their Winnitt brand.

Gamanza’s arcade casino game portfolio has enjoyed great success in the regulated Swiss market, captivating players with innovative gameplay and engaging mechanics. “Now, for the first time, Gamanza Games content is available to a new audience across the Netherlands. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Gamanza, highlighting the company’s ambitions to grow beyond Switzerland and become a key player in the evolution of igaming content development,” the company said.

Filip Matijevic, head of studio at Gamanza Games, expressed his excitement about the new venture: “This is a pivotal moment for Gamanza. Switzerland has been an excellent training ground for our games portfolio, and this is our first international launch.

“We couldn’t wish for a better launch partner – Nederlandse Loterij has a stellar reputation, and the new Winnitt brand offers a perfect environment for our games to thrive. Together we’re elevating the gaming experience with fresh, arcade-style content that appeals to a wide variety of players.”