Gamanza Games launches first crash game in the regulated Swiss iGaming market

Players in Switzerland can experience the action of Air Racer exclusively on the websites of Gamanza’s Swiss customers.

Press release.- On 23rd June, the first release from Gamanza‘s new in-house development studio, “Air Racer” was launched exclusively with Gamanza’s roster of Swiss online casino operators that utilise the company’s PAMS and CRM solutions.

Gamanza is thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Air Racer, the first certified crash game to go live in the regulated Swiss iGaming market. The game launch means that players in Switzerland can experience the exhilarating action of Air Racer exclusively on the websites of Gamanza’s esteemed Swiss customers; jackpots.ch, goldengrand.ch, GAMRFIRST.ch and 7melons.ch.

Air Racer introduces a unique and exciting genre to the Swiss iGaming landscape, captivating players with thrilling crash mechanics and a range of betting options, including the facility to place up to 3 bets per game, auto play mode and an auto cash-out feature that allows the player to set target multipliers for each bet.

As the first certified crash game available in Switzerland, Air Racer sets the standard for innovative and immersive gaming experiences within the confines of the Swiss regulatory framework.

“Having been the first platform to launch an online casino operation under Swiss iGaming regulations, launching the first crash game on the market is another feather in the cap!”, said Robert Civill, chief commercial officer at Gamanza. “We are delighted to launch the game across our partner sites and expect to see Air Racer maintain strong commercial performance on a long-term basis. This marks the debut launch of our new game studio at Gamanza and we will follow up soon with more unique, arcade style game releases, as well as some classics.”

The launch of Air Racer in Switzerland signifies Gamanza’s commitment to delivering exceptional gaming solutions tailored to the regulated market. The company will also now turn attention to broadening market reach and distribution with further activation of its technical setup with Hinterzimmer, the RGS brand of Hölle Games.

