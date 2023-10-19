Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces executive appointments ahead of opening

John Helderman has been named chief financial officer and Stacie Michaels has been promoted to chief administrative officer.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has named two key executives to its leadership team in advance of its December 13 opening. John Helderman has been named chief financial officer of the resort. Stacie Michaels has been promoted from general counsel to chief administrative officer.

With 25 years of gaming, finance and accounting experience, Helderman most recently served as chief financial officer for The Brennan Entities. He held a similar role for Bluberi Gaming. He also served as vice president of finance for multiple Las Vegas Strip resorts and as president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Michaels joined Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2022 following more than a decade in roles such as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary in the Las Vegas gaming and hospitality industries.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas president Mark Tricano said: “As we near our global debut, we are developing a successful culture under the guidance and perspective of seasoned leaders in gaming and beyond. John and Stacie bring invaluable expertise to our resort. They have a critical understanding of the Las Vegas market, the leadership and business acumen that this industry covets, and a commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in the Fontainebleau tradition.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas was acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments. It will be operated by Fontainebleau Development. The 67-storey resort will feature 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, restaurants and shops, and pools on nearly 25 acres.

Fontainebleau has announced that its dining options will include 36 restaurants and bars, with some to open in 2024. It will also offer a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa and a 14,000-square-foot fitness center.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.21bn in August

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.21bn in gaming revenue in August. That’s an increase of 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but 14.3 per cent lower than in July ($1.4bn).

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666.7m, up 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.02bn, a 0.18 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2 per cent year-on-year.