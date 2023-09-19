Fontainebleau Las Vegas publishes details on dining options

The resort will open on December 13.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has announced details of the dining options that will be on offer after it opens on December 13. It will eventually host 36 restaurants and bars, with some to open in 2024.

Restaurants will include Chyna Club, with Chinese cuisine, Cantina Contramar, offering a Mexican menu from chef Gabriela Cámara, architect Frida Escobedo and Tequila Casa Dragones founder Bertha González Nieves and Ito, offering sushi from chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim. Others restaurants include Komodo, which will also have a sushi bar, and Kyu with an Asian-inspired menu.

La Côte will allegedly have a French Riviera vibe while La Fontaine will also offer French cuisine, Mother Wolf will bring Italian cooking and David Grutman’s Papi Steak will offer steak, logically. Miami Slice will open its second location and Nona will offer sandwiches and salads.

Roadside Taco will feature Mexican bites, The Tavern American classics along with yet more sushi and Vida American bistro food. There will also be restaurateur Alan Yau’s Washing Potato.

The resort’s bar lineup includes Après, Azul, Bleau Bar, Casa Dragones Tasting Room, Collins, Nowhere and Solo.

Fontainebleau Development president Brett Mufson said: “Our culinary program is the convergence of tradition and innovation, honoring Fontainebleau’s rich 70-year legacy of excellence while also pushing the boundaries for guests with an appetite for adventurous and unforgettable dining. This restaurant collection is akin to a symphony. Each concept plays a role in the daily concerts our guests experience, with 1,440 minutes orchestrated with exceptional dining and libations.”

Executive vice president of food and beverage Bryan O’Shields added: “The Fontainebleau Las Vegas food and beverage team boasts an incredible selection of industry veterans who are working tirelessly to bring together experiences Las Vegas has never seen before. Together, we have been able to unite many of Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s famed partners with some of the most culture-defining restaurants from across the globe, bringing Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ vision for a best-in-class food and beverage program to life.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-storey luxury resort that will feature 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customisable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, restaurants and shops and pools on nearly 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District. The property, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, will be solely operated by Fontainebleau Development.