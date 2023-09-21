Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces details on spa and fitness amenities

The resort will open on December 13, pending regulatory approvals.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas continues to crank out the press releases ahead of its opening in December. Now the resort has announced details about its spa and fitness amenities.

Fontainebleau Development will open a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa and a 14,000-square-foot fitness center. Designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners, Lapis Spa pays homage to Morris Lapidus, the architect of the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Lapis Spa will include 44 massage, facial, and body treatment rooms, cold plunges, a nail salon, a reboot lounge and a penthouse spa for small group experiences. The space will offer infrared saunas, showers, a salt mist chamber, a snow shower and a herbal inhalation room. The Fitness Center will feature Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills, hydrow rowers, VersaClimbers and echo bikes alongside traditional cardio equipment.

Spa and wellness director Jennifer Lynn said: “Crafted with precision, care, and a commitment to well-being, every element of Lapis Spa will transport guests into a realm of tranquility and renewal. Just as we take pride in curating extraordinary experiences for our guests, we are equally proud to have assembled a team of world-renowned health and wellness experts to guide them through each step of their experience. Lapis Spa and our Fitness Center are transformative, leading guests along a path to holistic rejuvenation and renewal. No matter the duration of your stay, the impact of the experience will endure.

“Whether we are talking about strength and conditioning, diet and nutrition, or recovery and regeneration – we are focused on meeting the core needs of our guests. We’ve created a destination for user-friendly, accessible experiences that allow guests to incorporate their fitness-centric lifestyle into their stay at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open on December 13, pending regulatory approvals. The 67-storey luxury resort will feature 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, restaurants and shops and pools on nearly 25 acres. Fontainebleau has announced that its dining options will include 36 restaurants and bars, with some to open in 2024.

