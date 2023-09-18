Fontainebleau Las Vegas to open on December 13

The resort has started taking reservations ahead of its opening.

US.- Fontainebleau Development has announced that Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open on December 13, pending regulatory approvals. The resort is in the final stages of construction and has begun taking reservations online.

The 67-story venue will have 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customisable, indoor-outdoor meeting space and the forthcoming LIV and LIV Beach experiences.

Chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer said: “For almost 70 years, the Fontainebleau brand has challenged boundaries and expectations. With Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we have transcended aspiration and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication, and opulence, with an inextricable link to our roots at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This building represents a remarkable new chapter in our storied legacy and will be a beacon for those seeking to indulge in the unforgettable.

“We are thrilled to introduce many of the world-class amenities we are recognized for in Miami alongside our new-to-market offerings at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. All of these concepts, infused with the dynamic spirit of the Strip, allow us to create a destination that is the best of all worlds and promises an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experience for every guest.”

Fontainebleau Development has named Mark Tricano as president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and last week announced it was seeking to hire 6,500 staff. It will hold a five-day job fair from September 25 to try to fill approximately 1,500 positions for its food, beverage, and nightlife operations.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.