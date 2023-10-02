Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.21bn in August

Revenue increased 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but fell compared to July.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.21bn in gaming revenue in August. That’s an increase of 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but 14.3 per cent lower than in July ($1.4bn).

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666.7m, up 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.02bn, a 0.18 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $829.2m of all revenue for the month, down 2.1 per cent on last year. Multi-denomination slot games generated $479.3m in revenue and penny slots $256.9m. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 5.2 per cent to $380.1m. Baccarat led the way with $116.2m, 21 per cent ahead of August 2022.

Sportsbook revenue was $18.1m, a 12.4 per cent increase from 2022. Mobile wagering accounted for $13.2m. The handle was $431.3m.

The state collected $75.7m in percentage fees during the month of September 2023, based on the taxable revenues generated in August 2023. This represents a 6.97 per cent decrease compared to September, 2022, when percentage fee collections were $81.3m.

